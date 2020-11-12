2020 November 12 09:59

Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises in Mediterranean Sea

In the Mediterranean Sea, the crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate "Admiral Essen" conducted an exercise with a Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter from the naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was held in accordance with the combat training plan for the forces of the permanent naval group in the Mediterranean sea.

The crew of the Ka-27PL helicopter performed practical flights from the deck of the frigate "Admiral Essen", which has been performing special missions as part of a grouping in the far sea zone since September this year.

During the exercise, the helicopter crew performed air reconnaissance flights, takeoffs and landings on the frigate deck on the move, and also worked out the algorithm of actions to search and track the submarine of the mock enemy.

The crew of the frigate "Admiral Essen", as part of the helicopter flights, checked the coherence of all systems of the aviation complex and the actions of the ship's forward air controllers.