2020 November 12 09:26

Oil prices continue rising

Oil prices rose by 0.18-0.24%

As of November 12 (07:37, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for January delivery rose by 0.18% to $43.88 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.24% to $41.55 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.