2020 November 11 16:04

PD Ports secures £230 million investment to bring advanced waste-to-energy plant to the Tees Valley

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, has entered into an agreement with Wentworth Clean Power Limited (WCP) to bring a £230 million, state-of-the-art, waste-to-energy project to Teesside.

WCP, developers of advanced waste-to-energy projects in the UK, together with its partners, will develop, finance and deliver the project on Dockside Road, to the south of Teesport Commerce Park, the company said in its release.

The advanced project, which will be named the Teesport Renewable Energy Centre, will sit on a 9-acre footprint and create between 250-300 full time jobs during construction, with a further 40 permanent jobs created when the plant becomes operational – which is expected to be in the second half of 2024.

The sustainable plant will utilise a variety of waste streams, characterised by rigorous environmental credentials, and employ proven technologies from first-class providers, positioning PD Ports, and the Tees Valley, at the forefront of the clean energy sector.



The plant, when complete, will have an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes of feedstock and deliver an electrical output of 30 megawatts – enough to power up to 27,000 homes with the potential to provide decentralise energy to existing and planned industrial users via combined heat and power.



The next steps for the project is to hold discussions with Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, the local Planning Authority, to formulate, prepare and submit a full application for consideration so that construction can commence.

Throughout negotiations, which have taken place over the last 18 months, PD Ports was advised by Jacksons Law Firm whilst WCP was advised by Slater Heelis LLP, Manchester.