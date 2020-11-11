2020 November 11 12:38

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2020 grew by 12% Y-o-Y

The number of calls increased by 16%

In January-October 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 21.9 million tonnes of cargo (+12%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, unloading grew by 64% to 850,000 tonnes. Transit remained flat, year-on-year, at 6.65 million tonnes, loading – grew by 12% to 14.4 million tonnes.

Handling of grain increased by 42% to 9.7 million tonnes, while handling of oil productsremained flat, year-on-year, at 5.9 million tonnes.

The number of calls grew by 16% to 8,070 units.