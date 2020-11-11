  The version for the print

    Jumbo supports Subsea 7’s Angolan EPIC contracts

    First official use of Augmented Reality for shimming points via HOLO Lens Jumbo has completed the first of two contracts supporting two of Subsea 7’s EPIC projects for Total in Angola: CLOV MPP and Zinia Phase 2, the company said in its release.

    Combining the multiple characteristics of shallow draught, global coverage, extensive lifting and loading capacity, Jumbo is mobilising the Fairlane and the Jumbo Vision – two of its H800 Class vessels – to complete the contracts. Jumbo Vision carried out the first campaign, called CLOV MPP, by picking up an empty 24-metre diameter carousel from Subsea 7’s headquarters in Dusavik, Norway.

    The H800 Class vessel then sailed to Halden, Norway to load a substantial length of subsea umbilical, the carousel and umbilical having a combined weight of 1,255 tonnes. The load also comprised numerous auxiliary equipment, including a level winder, tensioners and workshop equipment. FEM analysis and Shim plan In preparation for loading such a heavy carousel, Jumbo’s engineering works started with a comprehensive FEM (Finite Element Method) analysis.

    The purpose of this was to provide an overall assurance of safe loading and transport. The engineering work continued with a shim plan to spread the load of the carousel evenly across the Jumbo Vision’s deck. Shimming is accomplished by levelling up sections of the deck with steel plates of varying thicknesses, thus preventing any deflections during transport. Use of the HOLO Lens (AR technology) With the shim plan requiring the precise positioning of 156 different points on the deck, Jumbo used its augmented reality (AR) HOLO lens.

    After loading and sea-fastening, the Jumbo Vision returned to Dusavik, where the umbilical and equipment were trans-spooled and transferred to Subsea 7’s offshore construction vessel Seven Arctic.

    2 nd contract: standby and supply Jumbo’s second contract, which started early October, is supporting Subsea 7’s work on Total’s Zinia Phase 2. For this, the Fairlane (also an H800 Class vessel) will transport ten loaded flexible reels from Denmark to Luanda, Angola.

    These reels will be of various diameters and weigh in at 2,080 tonnes. Once in Angola, the Fairlane will be on standby to supply reels consecutively to the Seven Arctic as it carries out its EPIC campaign 150 km off the coast of Angola. Once all the flexibles have been installed, Jumbo will return all the empty reels and equipment back to Denmark.

    About Jumbo

    Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil &amp; Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations.  In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.

