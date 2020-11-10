2020 November 10 16:28

Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021

RF Ministry of Transport approved a plan of measures on development of the national project



RF Ministry of Transport has approved a plan of measures on development of the national project “Inland Water Transport” with the passport of the project to be approved in April 2021, Aleksandr Poshivay, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, said at the round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” organized by IAA PortNews.



According to him, the national project is to comprise three federal sub-projects: “Development of inland water ways”, “Development of freight and passenger transportation and related infrastructure”, “Enhancement of safety and environmental sustainability of inland water transport”.



The key approaches have been approved by the State Duma’s Committee for Transport and Construction as well as by a professional community.



