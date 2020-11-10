  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 10 16:28

    Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021

    RF Ministry of Transport approved a plan of measures on development of the national project

    RF Ministry of Transport has approved a plan of measures on development of the national project “Inland Water Transport” with the passport of the project to be approved in April 2021, Aleksandr Poshivay, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, said at the round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” organized by IAA PortNews.

    According to him, the national project is to comprise three federal sub-projects: “Development of inland water ways”, “Development of freight and passenger transportation and related infrastructure”, “Enhancement of safety and environmental sustainability of inland water transport”.

    The key approaches have been approved by the State Duma’s Committee for Transport and Construction as well as by a professional community.

    Related link:

    Deputy PM of Russia says the country’s IWW should be developed under a dedicated national project >>>>

Другие новости по темам: IWW  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 10

18:01 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Cargill
17:59 Yang Ming wins Best Intra-Asia Shipping Line at 2020 AFLAS Awards
17:44 Market players outline proposals to overcome COVID-19 pandemic impact on RF water transport
17:16 USC to build LNG-powered cruise ship for RUB 27 billion
16:28 Passport of national project “Inland Water Transport” to be approved in April 2021
16:05 Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger announce European JV
15:27 MSCC Bronka handled project cargo weighing over 340 tonnes
15:03 NYK Group owned and managed vessels recognized by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's Green Ship Programme
14:30 Stockholm Norvik Port RoRo terminal opens with maiden call by Stena Line
13:51 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 10M’2020 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
13:09 EPS managed vessel M/V CMA CGM Tenere successfully carried out the company’s first LNG bunkering
13:02 New DNV GL class rules for floating offshore wind expands industry horizon
12:15 Prosafe extends contract with Petrobras for the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel
11:53 DEME holds virtual naming ceremony for next generation trailing suction hopper dredgers ‘Bonny River’ and ‘Meuse River’
11:43 TransContainer organized service on chickpea transportation from the Volga Region to India
11:01 The next-generation cable laying vessel launched at Ulstein Verft
10:56 Port SEZ and Caspian cluster to be established in Astrakhan Region
10:55 Høglund and HB Hunte develop breakthrough CO2 Vessel, Tank and Cargo Handling concept to support carbon capture and storage projects
10:30 Yevgeny Ditrikh relieved of his duties as Transport Minister
10:08 ESL Shipping joins the City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 10
09:54 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL strengthen collaboration with framework agreement
09:44 Action plan approved for implementation of shipbuilding development strategy
09:25 Oil prices are going down
09:19 Singapore named “Best Seaport – Asia” for the 32nd time
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 9

2020 November 9

18:24 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Cititug in Ecuador
17:57 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 10.72 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’2020
17:32 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment to build 11 survey ships for Rechvodput
17:06 Port of Tyne launches Tyne Clean Energy Park
16:55 Stena Line moves to Stockholm Norvik Port
16:33 SCF named ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at Seatrade Maritime Awards International 2020
16:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,405 pmt
15:37 Zvezda Shipyard starts building second MR product carrier
15:04 KENC Engineering reveales two new automatic boat landing systems
14:54 Rosatom delegates one of its companies to manage Commercial Port of Vladivostok
14:13 World’s largest LNG containership makes first call in Hamburg
13:15 The CMA CGM TENERE carries out its first LNG bunkering
12:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2020 fell by 2%
12:42 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 10M’2020 fell by 17.7% YoY
12:23 ABB puts sustainable power solution at heart of FrøyGruppen’s innovative live fish carrier
12:01 Stena Line keep vital supply lines open between Denmark and Sweden
11:40 Milestone Konecranes automation project goes live at Ports of Auckland
11:30 NSR cargo traffic grew by 2.9% in 10M’2020
11:07 Moby SPL looks into launching regular Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
10:29 Concordia Damen receives 40 inland waterway barge order from J.P. Morgan
10:05 Rosmorport estimates the need for ferries on a line with Kaliningrad at up to five units
09:59 Meridian Port Services Limited adds Drive-Through Container Scanner into operation
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 09
09:22 Oil prices grew in response to Biden win
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of November 6

2020 November 8

16:53 Turnaround in the port’s eelgrass cultivation
15:19 PSV contract extended with Fairfield
14:34 Testbed for deepening quay walls with the aid of underwater anchor points
13:09 Rail traffic between China and Hamburg shows positive development
12:41 Stena Line to temporarily stop operation between Denmark and Sweden
11:05 ONE announces new Europe-West Africa Service (EWX)
10:23 McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

2020 November 7

15:47 Austal Vietnam delivers 94-metre catamaran ferry to NIDCo of Trinidad and Tobago
14:32 Wan Hai Lines to launch PS2 Service