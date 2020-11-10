2020 November 10 15:27

MSCC Bronka handled project cargo weighing over 340 tonnes

46-meter long reactor intended for Acron was placed onto rail transporter

Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka (MSCC Bronka) has performed an operation on transshipment of a project cargo weighing over 340 tonnes, Bronka Group says in a press release. That was a reactor delivered from Italy and intended for Acron, major global producer of mineral fertilizers. Apart from the reactor, the ship named Janis delivered a 133-tonne stripper.

The cargo was unloaded by two Liebherr LHM800 cranes with lifting capacity of 302 tonnes each and then placed onto a 32-ax rail car; rail transporter capable of carrying up to 480 tonnes.

The project involved Hardlog LLC as a forwarder and TC ZhelDorKom LLC which provided engineering support and cargo transportation by railway.

“One of the key advantages of Bronka port is its ability to conduct technology intensive and careful handling of oversize cargo, – said Nikita Murov, General Director of Bronka Group. – I am proud to emphasize that Bronka is not only the most modern port in the North-West of Russia, it is also the only facility in the country operating the world’s most powerful port cranes. Today, we are able to handle cargo of 500 tonnes”.

The previous achievement of Bronka was a successful transshipment of a reactor weighing more than 300 tonnes from a sea-going vessel onto an inland waterway vessel in July. It was also a record for the Liebherr LHM800 tandem which lifted for the first time ever a weight of over 300 tonnes.

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.

With its maximum lifting capacity of 302 tonnes, the Liebherr LHM-800 is the most powerful mobile harbour crane in the world. Owing to its huge dimensions, the crane handles large freighters with a width of up to 22 rows of containers, which meets the characteristics of Super Post Panamax ships of over 13,000 TEUs in capacity. MSCC Bronka is the only terminal in Russia to operate cranes of this model.

