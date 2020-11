2020 November 10 10:30

Yevgeny Ditrikh relieved of his duties as Transport Minister

The President of the Russian Federation signed Executive Order On Yevgeny Ditrikh. According to the official website of the Kremlin, the document was signed on November 9, 2020.

As per the Executive Order, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Ditrikh was relieved of his duties.