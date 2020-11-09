2020 November 9 17:32

Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment to build 11 survey ships for Rechvodput

The state contract is to be completed in Q4’2023



Following an open competition, FSI RechVodPut has signed a state contract for construction of 11 survey ships of Project 3330 (Р мс 1,2 А class), says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The ships will be built under the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024 (Federal Project “Inland Water Ways”).



The contract was signed on November 9 with Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC. The General Designer - Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).



The ships of Project 3330 fitted with modern automated equipment are intended for surveying operations as part of river survey works.

Key characteristics: LOA – 18.1 meters, BOA – 3.2 meters, main engine – 184 kW; crew – 2; survey team – 4; endurance – 2 days.