2020 November 9 16:55

Stena Line moves to Stockholm Norvik Port

Ferry company Stena Line moves its Nynäshamn ferry terminal to the newly built Stockholm Norvik Port. On November 9th the terminal was officially opened with the first arrival of the vessel Stena Flavia at 7 a.m. The new ferry terminal is an important part of Stena Lines expansion plans in the Baltic Sea that includes the deployment of two new modern ferries and 30 % additional freight capacity on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route in 2021.

Stena Line is one of the world’s leading ferry companies with 18 ferry routes in Europe. Three of them are operating across the Baltic Sea. Stena Line recently announced an expansion on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route with the deployment of two large modern RoPax-vessels during 2021, adding both freight and passenger capacity. The move to Stockholm Norvik Port strengthen this position even further.

Stockholm Norvik Port is a brand new roro and container terminal with direct access to one of the fastest growing regions in Europe. The new modern ferry terminal will offer efficient and sustainable logistics solutions with increased capacity and warehouse cross docking facilities as well as strong intermodal connections to the rest of Sweden.



About the new ferry terminal

12 hectare

525 metre quay length

200,000 capacity units per year

142 trailer parking lots

ITS - Intelligent Transport System

4,000 kvm warehouse cross docking facilities



About the route Nynäshamn-Ventspils:

Since Stena Line acquired the ferry route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia in 2012 it has more than doubled its operations from one vessel and 10 departures per week, to the current fixed timetable, which has two vessels and 24 departures per week.

The crossing time of 8.5 hours is the fastest sea-connection between Sweden and the Baltic countries. The route is a popular choice for both transport and tourism and is a vital supply line to both the manufacturing and construction industry in Sweden.