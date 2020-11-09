  The version for the print

    Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2020 fell by 2%

    Handling of ferrous metal grew 3 times

    In January-October 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.381 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

    In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 2.9 times to 200,000 tonnes, handling of grain grew by 3% to 1.078 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 17% to 579,000 tonnes, coal – by 8% to 433,000 tonnes.

    In the reporting period, exports increased by 4% at 1,597,000, imports dropped 4.1 times to 18,500 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 6% to 765,000 tonnes. 

    In the ten-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 599 arrivals and 593 departures including port fleet vessels versus 619 arrivals and 614 departures in January-October 2019.

