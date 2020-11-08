  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 8 10:23

    McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

    McDermott International, Ltd announced the second shipment of topside modules for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for MODEC, Inc. (MODEC). It comes just weeks after the first shipment of modules sailed away from McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility located in Mexico.

    The FPSO will be located in the Area 1 block, approximately six miles (10 kilometers) off the coast of Mexico in the shallow waters of the Campeche Bay at a water depth of approximately 105 feet (32 meters).

    "Our MODEC project fabrication team at McDermott's Altamira Fabrication Yard continues to deliver for our customer with this latest shipment of modules," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. "Our strong, local team remains focused on safety and execution excellence as we work to complete the modules needed for the EPCI fixed platform."

    The MODEC project scope of work consists of five FPSO Topside Modules, which will be delivered to the client in two shipments. This second shipment includes modules that will provide inlet separators, oil separation, a flare KO Drum and sand cleanup materials for the FPSO.

    The modules will travel from McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility to Singapore where integration will be performed at the Dyna-Mac Fabrication Yard.

    About McDermott
    McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.

Другие новости по темам: McDermott  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 8

14:34 Testbed for deepening quay walls with the aid of underwater anchor points
13:09 Rail traffic between China and Hamburg shows positive development
12:41 Stena Line to temporarily stop operation between Denmark and Sweden
11:05 ONE announces new Europe-West Africa Service (EWX)
10:23 McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

2020 November 7

15:47 Austal Vietnam delivers 94-metre catamaran ferry to NIDCo of Trinidad and Tobago
14:32 Wan Hai Lines to launch PS2 Service
13:29 Hapag-Lloyd announces Korea and East Russia booking cancellation cut-off
12:04 British Ports Association examines the future of aerial drone activity in UK ports
11:26 GD's Electric Boat wins Navy's contract modification for the Columbia class SSBN 826 and SSBN 827
11:13 ABS reaches an IHM Century with Seaspan

2020 November 6

18:13 ABS supports safer subsea mining offshore with the industry’s first subsea mining guide
17:49 Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
17:36 PACD announces NYSE trading suspension and notice of delisting
17:26 ESL Shipping joins City of Helsinki Climate Partners network
17:02 Metal Shark receives presidential award for exports
16:41 Navigation season is over in the Amur Basin of RF IWW
16:24 USCG sets port condition X-Ray for Port of Key West
16:15 Seabourn sees strong booking volume for "2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons"
16:03 Significant reduction in air pollution from maritime transport achieved by Bothnia Bulk project
15:31 KN initiates study for LNG terminal capacity allocation and pricing model
15:02 Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security
14:32 Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10
14:02 Havyard to downsize the yard in Leirvik
13:24 Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland
13:05 Konecranes forklifts go electric
12:45 Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated
12:05 MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service
11:30 Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020
11:08 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:48 Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs
10:47 Belgian Port of Antwerp using EMSA RPAS for pollution monitoring
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06
10:06 BPA urges government not to let devolved administrations fall behind on Freeports
10:05 ABP invests around £9 million in state-of-the-art pilot boat fleet
09:59 HHLA expands intermodal activities to Ukraine
09:45 Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky basin branch received property unit in Kavkaz seaport
09:27 Oil prices decrease after a growth
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 5

2020 November 5

18:30 MES launches engineering service for improving propulsion efficiency
18:10 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.8%
17:48 Rosmorport completed preparation of its 12 port icebreakers for winter season
17:26 LR strengthens its marine and offshore team in Greece
17:16 i4 Insight integrates GreenSteam’s solution onto its platform
16:55 Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ to design shaft line for nuclear-powered icebreaker project of Project 10510, Leader
16:37 ICS announces two new initiatives
16:21 Norwegian shipowner relies on digital solutions from MAN Energy Solutions
16:11 First Japan-built LNG-fueled PCC with FGSS supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding enters service
16:10 Navigation officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
15:47 MABUX releases its weekly bunker review
15:14 SMM goes digital from 2-5 February 2021
14:51 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:28 Building berth capacity is among key problems of USC
14:03 NYK announces delivery of new LNG carrier assigned to Cameron LNG project
13:32 Amsterdam port facilitates degassing tests for barges
13:16 USC BoD Chairman reports on successful production of ship components amid sanctions
13:02 NYK makes Russian JV for finished-vehicle logistics a wholly owned subsidiary and changes its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics
12:49 USC is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts
12:27 Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf
12:20 World’s first LPG-fuelled VLGC now undergoing sea trials with Wärtsilä fuel system