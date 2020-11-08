2020 November 8 10:23

McDermott announces second shipment of MODEC FPSO modules

McDermott International, Ltd announced the second shipment of topside modules for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for MODEC, Inc. (MODEC). It comes just weeks after the first shipment of modules sailed away from McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility located in Mexico.





The FPSO will be located in the Area 1 block, approximately six miles (10 kilometers) off the coast of Mexico in the shallow waters of the Campeche Bay at a water depth of approximately 105 feet (32 meters).





"Our MODEC project fabrication team at McDermott's Altamira Fabrication Yard continues to deliver for our customer with this latest shipment of modules," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. "Our strong, local team remains focused on safety and execution excellence as we work to complete the modules needed for the EPCI fixed platform."



The MODEC project scope of work consists of five FPSO Topside Modules, which will be delivered to the client in two shipments. This second shipment includes modules that will provide inlet separators, oil separation, a flare KO Drum and sand cleanup materials for the FPSO.



The modules will travel from McDermott's Altamira fabrication facility to Singapore where integration will be performed at the Dyna-Mac Fabrication Yard.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.