-
2020 November 6 17:49
Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it has responded to and is investigating a collision that reportedly took place between a 94-foot tug and barge, and a pontoon boat, near the Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Tuesday.
The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the region, and dispatched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water response boat crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, after they were notified that two people aboard a pontoon boat entered the water in the vicinity of Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge.
One individual was reportedly removed from the water by the crew of a commercial salvage company that was nearby, and another reportedly rescued by a good Samaritan.
Both individuals were brought to shore where they were met with awaiting emergency medical services and transferred to Carteret Health Care hospital.
This incident is under investigation.
2020 November 6
2020 November 5
2020 November 4
|17:05
|Volvo Penta supplies Italian ferry with region's first IMO III certified IPS installation
|16:07
|Global wind industry in good mood – clear improvement in Germany