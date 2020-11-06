2020 November 6 17:49

Boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it has responded to and is investigating a collision that reportedly took place between a 94-foot tug and barge, and a pontoon boat, near the Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Tuesday.



The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the region, and dispatched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water response boat crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, after they were notified that two people aboard a pontoon boat entered the water in the vicinity of Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge.



One individual was reportedly removed from the water by the crew of a commercial salvage company that was nearby, and another reportedly rescued by a good Samaritan.



Both individuals were brought to shore where they were met with awaiting emergency medical services and transferred to Carteret Health Care hospital.



This incident is under investigation.