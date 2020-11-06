USCG sets port condition X-Ray for Port of Key West

  The version for the print

    Effective 8 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard captain of the port (COTP) set port condition X-ray for the Port of Key West to the expectation of sustained gale force winds generated by Tropical Storm Eta.

    These ports and facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while X-ray remains in effect.

    Sustained winds between 39 and 54 mph are possible within 48 hours. Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 300 gross tons should make plans for departing the port.

    Vessels desiring to remain in port must immediately contact the COTP to receive permission and are required to submit a safe mooring plan in writing. Vessels bound for the Port of Key West are unable to depart 24 hours prior to threatening winds making landfall are advised to seek an alternate destination.

    Pleasure crafts are advised to seek safe harbor. Drawbridges may not be operating if sustained winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress. Port facilities are advised to review their heavy weather plans and take all necessary precautions to adequately prepare for the expected conditions. Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

    If and when port condition Yankee is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 24 hours, vessel movement shall be restricted, and all commercial movements must be approved by the captain of the port.

2020 November 4

17:05 Volvo Penta supplies Italian ferry with region's first IMO III certified IPS installation
16:07 Global wind industry in good mood – clear improvement in Germany