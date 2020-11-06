2020 November 6 13:24

Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland

The Cadet-M catamarans are mobile multipurpose robotic centers (laboratory catamarans)

Two newly created radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps have been successfully tested in the Gulf of Finland, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The training and technological tasks for the catamaran were developed by the KNCC Laboratory of Innovative Educational Technologies and Teaching Aids as well as cadets and teachers of the “Engineers of the Future” club.

The catamaran hulls were manufactured in close cooperation with the Innovation Development Center of Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University and United Shipbuilding Corporation represented by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard. The design of the unmanned catamaran is based on an artificial intelligence.

The catamaran is intended for educational and research purposes.

The easy-to-assemble catamaran has an aluminium frame with floats of CF composite material. Its weight is about 100 kilograms, speed - 12 knots. Apart from three removable equipment modules including a robot arm the catamaran is fitted with vision and navigation sensors. Introduction of the catamarans into an educational process is underway.