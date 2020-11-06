  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 6 13:24

    Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland

    The Cadet-M catamarans are mobile multipurpose robotic centers (laboratory catamarans)

    Two newly created radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps have been successfully tested in the Gulf of Finland, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The training and technological tasks for the catamaran were developed by the KNCC Laboratory of Innovative Educational Technologies and Teaching Aids as well as cadets and teachers of the “Engineers of the Future” club.

    The catamaran hulls were manufactured in close cooperation with the Innovation Development Center of Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University and United Shipbuilding Corporation represented by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard. The design of the unmanned catamaran is based on an artificial intelligence.

    The catamaran is intended for educational and research purposes.

    The easy-to-assemble catamaran has an aluminium frame with floats of CF composite material. Its weight is about 100 kilograms, speed - 12 knots. Apart from three removable equipment modules including a robot arm the catamaran is fitted with vision and navigation sensors. Introduction of the catamarans into an educational process is underway.

Другие новости по темам: education, robotics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 6

15:31 KN initiates study for LNG terminal capacity allocation and pricing model
15:02 Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security
14:32 Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10
14:02 Havyard to downsize the yard in Leirvik
13:24 Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland
13:05 Konecranes forklifts go electric
12:45 Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated
12:05 MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service
11:30 Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020
11:08 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:48 Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs
10:47 Belgian Port of Antwerp using EMSA RPAS for pollution monitoring
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06
10:06 BPA urges government not to let devolved administrations fall behind on Freeports
10:05 ABP invests around £9 million in state-of-the-art pilot boat fleet
09:59 HHLA expands intermodal activities to Ukraine
09:45 Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky basin branch received property unit in Kavkaz seaport
09:27 Oil prices decrease after a growth
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 5

2020 November 5

18:30 MES launches engineering service for improving propulsion efficiency
18:10 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.8%
17:48 Rosmorport completed preparation of its 12 port icebreakers for winter season
17:26 LR strengthens its marine and offshore team in Greece
17:16 i4 Insight integrates GreenSteam’s solution onto its platform
16:55 Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ to design shaft line for nuclear-powered icebreaker project of Project 10510, Leader
16:37 ICS announces two new initiatives
16:21 Norwegian shipowner relies on digital solutions from MAN Energy Solutions
16:11 First Japan-built LNG-fueled PCC with FGSS supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding enters service
16:10 Navigation officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
15:47 MABUX releases its weekly bunker review
15:14 SMM goes digital from 2-5 February 2021
14:51 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:28 Building berth capacity is among key problems of USC
14:03 NYK announces delivery of new LNG carrier assigned to Cameron LNG project
13:32 Amsterdam port facilitates degassing tests for barges
13:16 USC BoD Chairman reports on successful production of ship components amid sanctions
13:02 NYK makes Russian JV for finished-vehicle logistics a wholly owned subsidiary and changes its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics
12:49 USC is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts
12:27 Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf
12:20 World’s first LPG-fuelled VLGC now undergoing sea trials with Wärtsilä fuel system
12:05 Navigation season closed in Yenisey Basin of RF IWW
11:12 Damen launches third Island Class vessel for BC Ferries
11:08 Tallink Grupp's net loss in Q3 amounts to EUR 23.9 million
10:34 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to East Russia
10:31 Information on Kavkaz seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
10:08 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin delivered to Rosmorport
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 05
09:29 Oil prices decrease in expectation of US election news
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 4

2020 November 4

17:05 Volvo Penta supplies Italian ferry with region's first IMO III certified IPS installation
16:07 Global wind industry in good mood – clear improvement in Germany
15:37 PLA's new team has an upriver maintenance mission
15:18 Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd top-ranked port company in global sustainability assessment
14:38 Port of Rotterdam Authority performing trial with water injection dredging
13:44 HAROPA ports remain fully operational
13:15 Port of Virginia names Stephen Edwards as CEO, Executive Director
12:49 ‘Northern Germany as Hydrogen Hub’ – about 450 registrations in second Future Conference for industry, logistics and ports
11:58 BMT appoints new Managing Director of BMT Asia
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 04

2020 November 3

18:27 ABB Azipod® icebreaking propulsion to power a fleet of newbuild LNG carriers