  • 2020 November 6 12:05

    MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that operations of the cruise ship Nippon Maru, operated by its group company, Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line, Ltd. (MOPAS), restarted its own produced voyage on November 2 with a three-day, two night "Autumn Taste Cruise" departing from Kobe, resuming service after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan and overseas.

    Commencing in February, the Nippon Maru underwent a major renovation that took around 50 days. In addition to major upgrades to facilities such as Ocean View Suites, rooms designed to accommodate three generations family, and a refurbished bar and café. The service lineup was enhanced, aiming to allow passengers to enjoy culinary masterpieces demonstrated by highly skilled chefs. The unveiling of the new Nippon Maru opens up new horizons in cruise enjoyment for passengers of all ages and interests.

    With this renovation, the Nippon Maru offers a wide variety of cruises that celebrate the seasons, such as autumn travel season, year-end, and New Year. MOPAS strives to improve services for customers letting them to enjoy comfortable cruise trips while making their safety and security as the top priority by taking thorough measures to prevent COVID-19 and flu infections.

