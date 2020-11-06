  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 6 10:25

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued slight upward trend on November 05:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 296.50 (+3.11)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 345.00 (+6.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 404.89 (+1.62)

    Meantime, world oil indexes declined slightly on Nov.05 with attention turning back to the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases around the world, underlining worries about energy demand as economies slow.

    Brent for January settlement decreased by $0.30 to $40.93 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for December delivery fell by $0.36 to $38.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.14 to WTI. Gasoil for November delivery lost $0.50 – $327.00.

    Today morning oil indexes continue firm downward trend.

    Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets. Incumbent President Donald Trump alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided two days after polls closed. With tensions rising, Trump's supporters gathered outside some election offices, following rumors that votes were not being counted. Anti-Trump protesters in other cities demanded that vote counting continue. Supporters of both candidates expressed anger, frustration and fear with little clarity on when the election would be resolved. The uncertainty in vote results sets up the potential upward driver for fuel indexes.

    Besides, current vote counting and trends suggest the Republicans are poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate, while the Democrats will hold a slimmed majority in the House of Representatives. A divided Congress could hamper Biden’s plans on climate change, economic stimulus and the easing of sanctions on oil producer Iran.

    Italy posted its highest one day of infections on Nov.05, while the United States surpassed 100,000 infections in a day last week, a record. The Bank of England increased its bond-buying stimulus as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit. The bank said Britain’s economy was set to shrink a record 11% over the course of 2020 overall.

    Saudi Arabia cut most oil pricing for its Asia buyers as a resurgence in the coronavirus clouds the outlook for energy demand. State oil producer Saudi Aramco decreased pricing for December shipments of Arab Light crude for Asia, its largest regional market, by 10 cents a barrel to a 50-cent discount to the benchmark. Aramco had been expected to make only slight changes in monthly pricing for the grade. Meantime, Aramco cut all December crude pricing to the U.S. and raised all prices for the month to northwest Europe and the Mediterranean region.

    China’s crude oil imports have fallen in recent months from their record high of nearly 13 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, although imports continue to be considerably higher compared to last year’s monthly levels. Having hit an all-time high in June, Chinese crude oil imports have declined over two consecutive months by 1.77 million bpd to 11.21 million bpd in August. It is expected that Chinese imports will not be as strong in the fourth quarter, as storage space fills up and demand for fuels in the regions it exports them to remains weak. In any case, China, will continue to have a significant impact on the oil and fuel markets in the coming months, as most of the rest of the world continues to battle a second coronavirus wave that has stalled the already fragile global oil demand recovery.

    Asian refiners’ profit from producing very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed to six-month highs this week as output cuts keep supplies tight while demand for the shipping fuel at most ports are back at pre-pandemic levels. The trend is likely to stay for the rest of the year, encouraging Asian refiners to prioritise VLSFO production along with petrochemical feedstock naphtha, where demand has also firmed. Unlike other refined fuels such as gasoline, gasoil and jet fuel, residue fuel demand in shipping and power generation has been relatively stable.

    The Philippines could begin exploring for oil and gas in the disputed South China Sea even without a Chinese partner. Last month, the Philippines lifted a moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea. The moratorium was imposed when the Philippines took China to court over the long-running dispute over territorial water claims in the South China Sea. A court in The Hague in 2016 ruled against China’s claims and in favor of the Philippines. China, however, has not acknowledged the ruling, which has heightened tensions in the area.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may fall by 1-3 USD today while MGO prices may lose 1-4 USD. Forecast for today: downward trend.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 6

15:31 KN initiates study for LNG terminal capacity allocation and pricing model
15:02 Bahri signs five-year framework agreement with Presidency of State Security
14:32 Round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” to be held online on November 10
14:02 Havyard to downsize the yard in Leirvik
13:24 Two new radio-guided catamarans intended for Kronshtadt Naval Cadet Corps tested in the Gulf of Finland
13:05 Konecranes forklifts go electric
12:45 Global LNG fuel bunkering brand "Gas4Sea" terminated
12:05 MOL's Nippon Maru makes resumption of service
11:30 Virtual Ports & Logistics Summit to be held online on 25 November 2020
11:08 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:48 Wärtsilä to deploy Expert Insight within Optimised Maintenance Agreement for two Thenamaris LNGCs
10:47 Belgian Port of Antwerp using EMSA RPAS for pollution monitoring
10:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 06
10:06 BPA urges government not to let devolved administrations fall behind on Freeports
10:05 ABP invests around £9 million in state-of-the-art pilot boat fleet
09:59 HHLA expands intermodal activities to Ukraine
09:45 Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky basin branch received property unit in Kavkaz seaport
09:27 Oil prices decrease after a growth
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 5

2020 November 5

18:30 MES launches engineering service for improving propulsion efficiency
18:10 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.8%
17:48 Rosmorport completed preparation of its 12 port icebreakers for winter season
17:26 LR strengthens its marine and offshore team in Greece
17:16 i4 Insight integrates GreenSteam’s solution onto its platform
16:55 Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ to design shaft line for nuclear-powered icebreaker project of Project 10510, Leader
16:37 ICS announces two new initiatives
16:21 Norwegian shipowner relies on digital solutions from MAN Energy Solutions
16:11 First Japan-built LNG-fueled PCC with FGSS supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding enters service
16:10 Navigation officially closed in Lena Basin of RF IWW
15:47 MABUX releases its weekly bunker review
15:14 SMM goes digital from 2-5 February 2021
14:51 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:28 Building berth capacity is among key problems of USC
14:03 NYK announces delivery of new LNG carrier assigned to Cameron LNG project
13:32 Amsterdam port facilitates degassing tests for barges
13:16 USC BoD Chairman reports on successful production of ship components amid sanctions
13:02 NYK makes Russian JV for finished-vehicle logistics a wholly owned subsidiary and changes its name to LLC NYK Auto Logistics
12:49 USC is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts
12:27 Gazprom obtains record-high gas inflow on Kara Sea shelf
12:20 World’s first LPG-fuelled VLGC now undergoing sea trials with Wärtsilä fuel system
12:05 Navigation season closed in Yenisey Basin of RF IWW
11:12 Damen launches third Island Class vessel for BC Ferries
11:08 Tallink Grupp's net loss in Q3 amounts to EUR 23.9 million
10:34 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to East Russia
10:31 Information on Kavkaz seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
10:08 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin delivered to Rosmorport
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 05
09:29 Oil prices decrease in expectation of US election news
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 4

2020 November 4

17:05 Volvo Penta supplies Italian ferry with region's first IMO III certified IPS installation
16:07 Global wind industry in good mood – clear improvement in Germany
15:37 PLA's new team has an upriver maintenance mission
15:18 Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd top-ranked port company in global sustainability assessment
14:38 Port of Rotterdam Authority performing trial with water injection dredging
13:44 HAROPA ports remain fully operational
13:15 Port of Virginia names Stephen Edwards as CEO, Executive Director
12:49 ‘Northern Germany as Hydrogen Hub’ – about 450 registrations in second Future Conference for industry, logistics and ports
11:58 BMT appoints new Managing Director of BMT Asia
10:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 04

2020 November 3

18:27 ABB Azipod® icebreaking propulsion to power a fleet of newbuild LNG carriers