2020 November 5 17:26

LR strengthens its marine and offshore team in Greece

LR has boosted its customer account management focus in Greece, Cyprus and Israel with a number of significant appointments to support the needs of its marine and offshore clients, LR said in its release.

Nikos Tsatsaros takes on the role of Commercial Manager for Greece, Cyprus and Israel, leading an already strong local team. The team has been further enhanced with the additions of Katerina Kontogianni and Theodore Kourmpelis.

With a 14-year career in LR, Tsatsaros brings a wealth of technical and commercial experience in the marine industry. Starting out as a seagoing engineer before joining LR as a surveyor in Liverpool, UK, he has spent much of his career in China, undertaking the role of surveyor in charge in Zhoushan-Ningbo. His involvement with new construction projects has enabled him to undertake strong commercial responsibilities for non-Chinese clients with newbuilding interests in Greater China.

Kontogianni has more than a decade of experience shared between classification and ship operation. Having worked closely with top management of tanker operators, and with a strong background in safety, environmental, energy systems management and regulatory compliance, Kontogianni can readily support LR’s Greek clients.

Kourmpelis brings hands on technical experience to the Greek commercial team, having worked as an Electro-Technical Surveyor in the Greek Technical Support Office since joining LR. He has dealt with complex multidiscipline projects and type approvals for electrical and control components and has been involved with numerous alternative fuels projects.



LR’s commercial team, supporting Greece, Cyprus and Israel, covers a broad spectrum of activities, from ship construction and service support to the safe adoption of new technologies.