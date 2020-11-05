2020 November 5 16:21

Norwegian shipowner relies on digital solutions from MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions has announced a new end-2-end reference for its digital service offerings within the key fishing segment, the company said in its release. Norwegian trawler/purse seiner, ‘Odd Lundberg’, is a 70-metre vessel owned and operated by the business of the same name.

Built in 2019, the fishing vessel features an MAN propulsion package, including a four-stroke L32/44CR engine, an MAN TCR20 turbocharger and an MAN SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system, backed up by the MAN PrimeServ Assist data-driven service solution enabling real-time, remote monitoring on the MAN CEON application. A combination of intelligent analytics and MAN experts monitor the propulsion system in real time to detect any emerging issues. Any such issues immediately have their root causes assessed and a solution proposed to Odd Lundberg. To save time, MAN collaborates remotely with the vessel’s chief engineer where possible.

The MAN solution of combining engine and turbocharger with an SCR system ensures compliance with emission regulations and efficiency-optimised operation through a closely integrated control system that coordinates all MAN components. Its feedback system balances engine and SCR output and efficiency, such that engine performance is not impacted by the SCR system, which itself consumes as little urea as possible.



MAN CEON and PrimeServ Assist

The new, digital MAN CEON platform intelligently collects and evaluates operating and sensor data, enabling real-time monitoring of marine or power-plant engines, turbines and compressors. The MAN CEON application visualises data and information from MAN machinery and its operational environment, and provides a wide range of analysis tools for validating existing issues.

The data-driven service solution, PrimeServ Assist, leverages the data streams of MAN CEON. With the support of monitoring and analytics functions, Experts in MAN’s Remote Operation Centers pro-actively advise them how to prevent issues ahead of time with step-by-step advice.