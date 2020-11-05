2020 November 5 12:49

USC is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts

They worth about 503 billion rubles

United Shipbuilding Corporation is carrying out 113 civilian construction contracts worth about 503 billion rubles, Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin held aboard the new diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin.

“This year we will fulfil 19 orders and have already completed 11. I believe we will fulfil the programme for this year. In principle, we also believe that we will fulfil our obligations in the years ahead despite the problems. There are some problems that basically make our life a bit more difficult. These include the sanctions that are being imposed on us by our so-called partners”, said Georgy Poltavchenko.



