  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 3 12:03

    AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2020

    In October 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 162 311 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to October 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 27 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2% to 46 524 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2020 were the following:

     

    October 2020

    October 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    162 311

    800 828

    -79.7%

    Finland - Sweden

    47 979

    243 087

    -80.3%

    Estonia - Finland

    110 063

    416 500

    -73.6%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 548

    74 309

    -95.2%

    Latvia - Sweden

    721

    66 932

    -98.9%

     


    Cargo Units

    27 794

    34 191

    -18.7%

    Finland - Sweden

    4 838

    7 542

    -35.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    19 008

    20 997

    -9.5%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 662

    4 215

    -13.1%

    Latvia - Sweden

    286

    1 437

    -80.1%

     


    Passenger Vehicles

    46 524

    86 551

    -46.2%

    Finland - Sweden

    6 595

    10 284

    -35.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    39 419

    66 615

    -40.8%

    Estonia - Sweden

    308

    4 328

    -92.9%

    Latvia - Sweden

    202

    5 324

    -96.2%

    The following operational factors influenced the development in October 2020:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND

    In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in October.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN

    Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Isabelle operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 4 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate on the route due to technical maintenance works.  

    FINLAND – SWEDEN

    Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in October.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN

    Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. October results reflect 4 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 3

17:15 Port of Antwerp replaces the existing system of PIN codes for the release of containers
16:46 Bunker prices go down in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority performs trial with water injection dredging
15:58 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:35 Royal Arctic Line saves fuel with intelligent IoT technology
15:04 Damen signs with Aqualiner-Swets in nine vessel order
14:07 Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) crosses 96 million gross tonnage milestone
13:54 New Diamond Line VAX service makes maiden call at Vado Gateway
13:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg acquired new 63-tonne Vityaz crane
13:02 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 10M’2020 climbed by 1.7% Y-o-Y
12:03 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2020
11:25 AMSA response to damaged ship to avoid environmental impacts
11:11 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’20 fell by 5% YoY
10:36 The Port of Rotterdam Authority supports the fight against plastic pellet pollution
10:22 9M’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port grew by 6% Y-o-Y
09:58 1.28 million tonnes of transit cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 10M’2020
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 03
09:25 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
08:00 Stena Line to increase freight capacity on Baltic Sea route between Travemünde – Liepaja by 40 % in 2021

2020 November 2

18:47 Wan Hai Lines to enhance China to Vietnam services coverage
18:17 IUMI releases 2020 analysis of the global marine insurance market
18:01 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma is ready to perform new tasks
17:40 FESCO arranged first intermodal transportation of barley from Omsk to China
17:22 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Liquefied Gas Carrier Structures
17:04 New DNV GL rules drive smart ship operation and management
16:42 Throughput of port Azov in 10M’2020 fell by 7% YoY
16:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,470 pmt
16:03 Wärtsilä’s future fuel capability efforts voted as a Top 10 innovation for 2020
15:34 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 4% in 10M’20
15:03 Cargill expands biodiesel production in North Sea Port with ground-breaking project
14:32 USCG concludes Operation Arctic Shield 2020
14:21 Finland and Sweden sign procurement contract for the design of the next generation icebreakers on 3rd November
14:05 Competition in procurements of FSUE “Rosmorport” is about 1.5 times above average Russian level
13:30 Norwegian Prime Minister opens the world’s largest test facility for CO2 transport
13:01 Fincantieri delivers “Silver Moon” in Ancona
12:44 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
12:22 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 10M’ 2020
12:01 Equinor sets ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050
11:39 NOVATEK changes composition of the Management Board
11:18 Austal Australia delivers 8th Guardian class Patrol Boat
11:13 Russia’s ad hoc bodies to submit strategy for development of transport infrastructure in Arctic Zone of RF to Gov't by 31 May 2021
10:50 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 02
10:42 Oil prices decrease amid new quarantine measures
10:24 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa and to the Mediterranean
09:31 KN increases its profitability
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 30

2020 November 1

16:03 DNV GL provides technology qualification services for aerodyn’s new floating offshore wind design
14:39 MAN 16V175D propulsion packages for Israel Shipyards
13:14 The Easymax 2 launched successfully at Niestern Sander shipyard
12:34 Nation’s sole heavy icebreaker to deploy to the Arctic this winter
11:43 Kongsberg's vessel insight gains DNV GL acceptance
10:53 BT and Belfast Harbour partner to build the UK and Ireland's first 5G private network for ports

2020 October 31

15:32 Beach cleanup operation extends from upper Delaware Bay to Ocean City
14:46 Next phase of berth reconstruction at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal set to be complete in December 2020
13:21 Dunkerque-Port steps up its short sea shipping network with the launch of a Dunkerque - Republic of Ireland link
12:37 AIDA Cruises pauses operation in November
11:09 24 roles available in the largest biomass terminal in the world

2020 October 30

18:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:38 Expert considers methanol to be more environmentally friendly marine fuel than LNG