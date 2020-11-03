-
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2020
In October 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 162 311 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to October 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 27 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2% to 46 524 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2020 were the following:
October 2020
October 2019
Change
Passengers
162 311
800 828
-79.7%
Finland - Sweden
47 979
243 087
-80.3%
Estonia - Finland
110 063
416 500
-73.6%
Estonia - Sweden
3 548
74 309
-95.2%
Latvia - Sweden
721
66 932
-98.9%
Cargo Units
27 794
34 191
-18.7%
Finland - Sweden
4 838
7 542
-35.9%
Estonia - Finland
19 008
20 997
-9.5%
Estonia - Sweden
3 662
4 215
-13.1%
Latvia - Sweden
286
1 437
-80.1%
Passenger Vehicles
46 524
86 551
-46.2%
Finland - Sweden
6 595
10 284
-35.9%
Estonia - Finland
39 419
66 615
-40.8%
Estonia - Sweden
308
4 328
-92.9%
Latvia - Sweden
202
5 324
-96.2%
The following operational factors influenced the development in October 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in October.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Isabelle operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 4 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate on the route due to technical maintenance works.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in October.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. October results reflect 4 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.
