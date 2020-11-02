2020 November 2 14:05

Competition in procurements of FSUE “Rosmorport” is about 1.5 times above average Russian level

The level of competition of FSUE “Rosmorport” in the field of procurements performed in accordance to the 223-FZ "On procurement of goods, works, services by certain types of legal entities" for the period from the beginning of 2020 year was equal to 3.31 participants per procurement procedure, which is almost one and a half times higher than the industry average in the country (2.24 - 2.3 participants per procurement procedure in 2019-2020), Rosmorport says in a press release.

The level of competition is calculated as the average number of submitted requests per lot among all branches of the company. This year FSUE “Rosmorport” actually demonstrated top results. It’s important to notice that the average value takes into account the level of competition in those branches of the company (Anadyr, Makhachkala, Sakhalin, Vanino, Petropavlovsk, Eastern Department of the Far Eastern Basin Branch) that are less attractive to procurement participants due to their difficult climatic conditions and geographical location.

During procurement procedures, FSUE “Rosmorport” uses the special functions of Roseltorg electronic trading platform (JSC EETP), Russian largest federal electronic trading operator for state and municipal customers, as well as for state companies and commercial companies. Within the framework of this cooperation, the specialists of the marketing center of the site perform intensive negotiating work with potential suppliers, inviting them to take part in FSUE “Rosmorport” auction. This activity includes the creation of a detailed base of potential procurement participants, mailing and calling them. After the procurement procedure is finished, Roseltorg ETP specialists prepare a detailed report, which includes, among other things, feedback from suppliers.

Despite the rather high level of competition in the field of procurement of FSUE “Rosmorport”, the company continues to adhere to the policy of openness to new suppliers, since an increase in the level of competition has a positive effect on the efficiency of the procurement activities of the company.