2020 October 31 11:09

24 roles available in the largest biomass terminal in the world

Associated British Ports Humber is recruiting for 24 roles within the Immingham Renewable Fuel Terminal (IRFT). The roles are broken down between 20 operative roles and four Assistant Operations Managers.



The terminal is located within the Port of Immingham, which is the UK’s largest port by volume as well as being the largest handler of dry bulk cargo. The terminal has the capacity to handle over 20 million tonnes of bulk cargo each year. There are already over 100 people employed at IRFT and the terminal is the world’s largest biomass facility, handling over 6.4 million tonnes of cargo annually.



IRFT is at the forefront of the supply chain in renewable power generation from biomass. The facility supports Drax Power’s biomass-fuelled units. Drax Power is the world’s leading producer of wood pellets and supplier of renewable energy solutions.



There has already been significant investment in the infrastructure and plant at the Port of Immingham to develop blending and storage facilities to secure Drax’s emerging additional supply chain of non-wood pellet biomass.



The investment in IRFT includes upgrade of the sheds’ safety systems, expansion of the lorry load in facility and the purchase of machinery.



The operative roles’ responsibilities include training to operate equipment, to be safe when working, meeting targets set by managers, and cleaning of equipment and site. The roles require an active approach to identifying improvements and opportunities and an ability to develop good working relationships with other port users, tenants and customers.



The Assistant Operations Managers’ responsibilities include being accountable for the health and safety of all operatives, leading through example and acting as a role model for safe ways of working and productivity, coaching team members and identifying team goals to evaluate team progress.



Drax Power Station is critical national infrastructure at the heart of the UK’s energy system, supplying 5% of the country’s electricity from the country’s largest renewable power generator and the biggest decarbonisation project in Europe.



Humber International Terminal is part of the Humber ports that have been working hard, 24 hours a day, in keeping Britain trading. The Port of Immingham is a vital resource and powers one in ten homes in the U.K.