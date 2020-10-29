2020 October 29 18:31

Wan Hai Lines to launch Straits – Bangladesh Express Service

Wan Hai Lines is pleased to announce the launch of Straits - Bangladesh Express Service “SBX” on November 3rd, 2020. This new service will help to strengthen Wan Hai Lines network in Straits and Chittagong, the company said in its release.

This service will be jointly operated with X-Press Feeders, by using 2 vessels with effective capacity of 1,200 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 1 vessel, while X-Press Feeders will operate 1 vessel.

SBX maiden voyage will commence from Singapore port on November 3rd, 2020.

The port rotation will be: Singapore - Port Kelang West Port – Port Kelang North Port – Chittagong – Singapore.