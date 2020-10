2020 October 29 17:56

Hapag-Lloyd announces winter surcharge to and from St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga

With effect from December 1, 2020, Hapag-Lloyd will implement a winter surcharge for all shipments to and from St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga in Russia due to the additional costs related to serving these ports as a result of harsh weather, convoy restrictions, ice conditions and further factors.