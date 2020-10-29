2020 October 29 17:30

Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch purchased 5 tugboats

The Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch (Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch) of FSUE "Rosmorport" purchased 5 tugboats, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The tugboats "Botik", "Bulbash", "Dokovets", "Protey" and "Khohol" were previously used for towing vessels during mooring operations in the seaports of Kavkaz and Kerch.

The Botik tugboat is a single-deck twin-screw diesel tugboat with fixed-pitch rotors, with single deck superstructure, shifted to the bow. Due to its small size and low draught, the tugboat is able to operate in shallow water areas.

The Bulbash Tugboat is a single-deck twin-screw diesel tugboat with medium superstructure location. The vessel has small overall dimensions, but high maneuverability.

The Dokovets tugboat is a single-deck diesel tugboat with winged propellers, with a two-level superstructure, located in the middle part. Due to the installed wing propellers, the tugboat has high maneuverability without loss of power when moving in any direction.

The Protey tugboat is a single-deck single-screw diesel tugboat with an adjustable pitch screw, a swivel guide nozzle, a machine compartment at the stern and a double-deck superstructure shifted to the bow. The stern location of the engine room, as well as the necessary strengthening of the hull in accordance with the requirements of the classification society allow the tugboat to work in ice conditions with ice thickness up to 40 cm.

The Khohol tugboat is a single-deck twin-screw diesel tugboat with adjustable pitch screws in the swiveling separately controlled nozzles, machine compartment in the middle part and two-level superstructure shifted to the bow. Meeting the requirements of the classification society of hull strengthening, protection of the helmsman complex give the opportunity to operate this tugboat in the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea basin all year round.

The Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch plans to use the mentioned tugboats in the seaports of Eysk (the Botik tugboat) and Temryuk (the Bulbash, the Dokovets, the Protey, the Khohol tugboats) for towing support of mooring operations with vessels in the seaports.