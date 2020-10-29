-
2020 October 29 15:20
CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to Russia
CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from November 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From all Chinese ports
Destination : To Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia
Cargo: Dry
Amount: USD 75 per TEU
Date of application: November 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
