2020 October 29 15:20

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to Russia

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from November 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From all Chinese ports

Destination : To Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 75 per TEU

Date of application: November 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice