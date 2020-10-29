2020 October 29 12:29

Rosatom expects reactor plants RITM-200 to be efficient for container carriers and oil tankers

Reactor plants RITM-200 installed on the new LK-60 icebreakers can be used efficiently on container carriers and oil tankers, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. Moreover, a RITM-200M plant has been developed basing on RITM-200 for an optimized floating power unit (OFPU). Underway is the work on development of a conceptual design for OFPU and a self-propelled power supply ship with two RITM-200M reactor plants.



RITM-200 has been further developed into RITM-400 which is to be installed on the 120 MW Leader icebreaker.



The speaker also emphasized that the spent nuclear fuel can be further used through taking radioisotopes needed for the industrial and medical purposes.



Nuclear fuel provides ships with such advantages as self-sustainability, high capacity, compactness and environmental sustainability. One nuclear fuel loading of RITM-200 is equivalent to 540,000 tonnes of arctic diesel fuel.



“No incidents have occurred during the entire operation period of nuclear-powered icebreakers. The lessons learned from Fukushima have been taken into consideration. In our opinion, that will let us prevent any nuclear accidents”, said Maxim Kulinko.



Meanwhile, many foreign ports are closed for ships with nuclear power units.



The conference was organized by PortNews Media Group



