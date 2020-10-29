2020 October 29 09:24

Oil prices show slight increase

Oil prices climbed by 0.1-0.19%

As of October 29 (08:26 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery climbed by 0.1% to $39.16 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.19% to $37.46 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.