  • 2020 October 29 09:12

    Baltic Dry Index as of October 28

    The Baltic Dry Index fell by 2.05%

    On 28 October 2020, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 1,384 points, down 29 points (-2.05%) versus the level of October 27.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 October 29

17:30 Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch purchased 5 tugboats
17:05 Wärtsilä to collaborate with Anemoi Marine Technologies in future sales of Rotor Sail solutions
16:59 Romania’s border authorities using EMSA RPAS for coast guard surveillance
16:35 Jon Fredrik Baksaas appointed DNV GL’s Chair of the Board
16:17 Nordion Energi moves closer to the aim of 100% green energy by joining the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
16:01 Port of Los Angeles streamlines online permit process
15:28 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Outlook
15:22 Bunker prices are slightly down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:20 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from China to Russia
15:01 Partnership agreement between leading Hamburg Port Authority and Tanger Med Port Authority
14:36 Port Kolomna takes delivery of multibucket dredger of Project 3409
14:11 MAN compressor technology for largest FPSO vessel offshore Brazil
13:53 Novatek to launch LNG terminal in Rostock (Germany) in 2023
13:30 Rosatom looks into using barges for LNG delivery to Arctic regions
13:11 IMEC and ITF opens big quarantine and testing facility in Manila
12:52 RS grants GASA to GTT’s Mark III Technology
12:29 Rosatom expects reactor plants RITM-200 to be efficient for container carriers and oil tankers
12:10 GTT entrusted by Zvezda with the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG сarriers
11:48 USC forecasts complete transition of shipping industry to electric propulsion in 20-25 years
11:30 Rijkswaterstaat has awarded the enlargement of the Twente canals to a consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens
11:09 DSV Panalpina acquires Prime Cargo
10:50 Novatek to put into operation 30,000-cbm gas carrier under Cryogas-Vysotsk project in 2022
10:37 Volvo Penta IMO III marine generator sets help power five electric ferries in Norway
10:09 International Association of Dredging Companies signs major strategic collaboration agreement with FIDIC
09:51 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 29
09:46 Three LNG-powered product tankers for shipment of stable gas condensate from Ust-Luga to be delivered in 2022-23
09:24 Oil prices show slight increase
09:20 Vestdavit wins contract to supply six French Navy vessels
2020 October 28

18:15 Sri Lanka's East Container Terminal inaugurates for operations
17:51 Tallink Grupp makes temporary changes to Tallinn-Helsinki route schedule from 29 October 2020
17:30 Key element of Russia’s collider facility NICA transshipped in Bronka
17:06 GONDAN delivers new fishing stern trawler to Prestfjord AS
16:39 Rosmorrechflot resumes work on programme for encouraging LNG-powered shipping
16:13 Cavotec launches next generation MoorMaster
16:05 CNL awarded Transport Canada contract to research clean energy technologies to decarbonize marine sector
15:48 Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RUB 24.1 billion in 9M’2020
15:25 Petersburg Oil Terminal increased shipments of oil products by 18% in 9M'2020
15:03 World’s first LPG-retrofit announced
14:56 SCF time charters three icebreaking LNG carriers to the Arctic LNG 2 project
14:22 FSUE Rosmorport to adjust design documentation for dredging at LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya bay
14:03 LNG-fueled PCTC“SAKURA LEADER” accredited as the world's first digital smart ship
13:37 Blue Wave terminal in Azov port increased its throughput by 13% in 9M’2020
13:11 Cooperation agreement signed between Fincantieri and the Cochin Shipyard
12:35 LNG bunkering vessel Optimus built by Damen arrived in Shanghai for start-up procedures and sea trials
12:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe
11:42 Global Ports to launch tank container repairs service at Yanino
11:23 MPA launches RFP for new LNG bunker supplier licence
11:01 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference kicked off
10:50 CMIT receives largest container vessel in Vietnam’s history
10:15 “All Ferries of Russia. Baltic Sea” webinar scheduled for 6 November 2020
10:10 Total charters four new LNG-powered vessels
10:01 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 28
09:59 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
09:46 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
2020 October 27

18:37 Bahri net profit up 114% in third quarter of 2020
18:07 Premuda and Columbia Shipmanagement form joint venture
17:52 Publication of first N2000 nautical charts postponed to 2021