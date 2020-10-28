2020 October 28 16:13

Cavotec launches next generation MoorMaster

Cavotec, the world’s leading manufacturer of connection and electrification solutions for the maritime industry, is launching its next generation automated vacuum mooring solution, MoorMaster NxG.

MoorMaster NxG will revolutionise the way ships enter and leave ports, mooring in as little as 30 seconds to drastically reduce docking times. The system of anchoring ships to port using ropes and chains, unchanged since the dawn of sailing and often taking up to one hour, is set for a radical overhaul, enabling shipping companies to make every minute of their journey matter.

Shorter turn-around times mean more time cruising at lower speeds for lower fuel consumption and a greener, cleaner world. Fast, hands-free mooring enables ports to increase productivity while also reducing emissions and keeping employees safe.



ASKO Maritime, the shipping arm of Norway’s largest grocery chain, will benefit from MoorMaster NxG in its Oslo Fjord operations where the fully electric ships will sail autonomously from port to port thereby replacing two million kilometres of truck transport, saving 5,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.



Even with conventional vessels, MoorMaster can reduce the level of harmful emissions by as much as 98 per cent during mooring leading to a healthier environment for port employees and nearby communities. MoorMaster NxG comes with patented Active Control™ technology and uses a proprietary software algorithm to eliminate vessel motion while also drastically increasing system lifetime.

For ports, this leads to increased loading/offloading productivity and enables future use cases such as fully automated ship-to-shore cranes. With continuous recording of operational data, the advent of artificial intelligence is set to further improve MoorMaster NxG with every software update and every minute of operations at all sites worldwide.



About MoorMaster NxG and Cavotec



Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports, and industrial applications worldwide.

MoorMaster is a registered trademark in the EU, USA, Canada, Brazil, India, New Zealand, Australia and Norway, as well as an international WIPO registration.