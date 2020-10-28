2020 October 28 15:48

Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RUB 24.1 billion in 9M’2020

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK amounted to RR 13.2 billion (RR 4.39 per share) in the third quarter 2020 and to RR 24.1 billion (RR 8.01 per share) in the nine months 2020 as compared to RR 370.0 billion and RR 820.9 billion, respectively, in the corresponding periods in 2019.

Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as foreign exchange differences, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK totaled RR 35.7 billion (RR 11.89 per share) in the third quarter 2020 and RR 110.5 billion (RR 36.77 per share) in the nine months 2020, representing decreases of 26.4% and 38.1%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2019.

Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to RR 492.3 billion and RR 265.8 billion, respectively, representing decreases of 23.3% and 21.4%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

According to the statement, the decreases in total revenues and Normalized EBITDA were largely due to a decline in global benchmark prices for hydrocarbons. Our revenues also decreased due to a reduction in LNG sales volumes on international markets resulted from an increase in the share of our joint venture OAO Yamal LNG direct sales under long-term contracts and a corresponding decrease in our spot LNG volumes purchased from Yamal LNG.