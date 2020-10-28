2020 October 28 18:15

Sri Lanka's East Container Terminal inaugurates for operations

The East Container Terminal ( ECT) of Sri Lanka Ports Authority has unveiled for its container operations by Hon. Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister of Port and Shipping, on 27 October 2020, the company said in its release.

The State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development, Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman General Daya Ratnayake and many other distinguished invitees including the Secretaries of the Ministries and higher officials in the management of Sri Lanka Ports Authority have witnessed this auspicious event.