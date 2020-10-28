2020 October 28 14:03

LNG-fueled PCTC“SAKURA LEADER” accredited as the world's first digital smart ship

On October 28, NYK-operated Sakura Leader, Japan's first LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), was accredited by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai as the world's first Digital Smart Ship (DSS), a ship class code (notation) confirming that the vessel is equipped with advanced digital technology, NYK said in its release.



NYK’s medium-term management plan "Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green," encourages the development of ship operation data-related systems such as SIMS and LiVE for Shipmanager, in addition to participation in the i-Shipping project and the assurance of optimal safe, economical operations. This DSS acquisition applies to the latter.



Nippon Kaiji Kyokai’s DSS notation was developed with the aim of supporting environmental conservation, safety improvement, and sustainable development at sea by promoting the expansion and development of new technologies. This particular accreditation was for DSS (Energy Efficiency), which applies to the analysis of energy consumption efficiency; DSS (Machinery Monitoring), which applies to engine monitoring, data processing on board, and data transmission to land; and DSS (Connected Ship).

The accreditation confirms that the vessel is making advanced efforts through the use of innovative technology. The acquisition of these three notations is more than just a concept-design recognition; in fact, Sakura Leader is the world’s first accredited ship to engage in actual operations.

With the support of Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's "Model Project for CO2 Emission Reduction Measures from Ships by Utilizing Alternative Fuels," this vessel will make maximum use of LNG fuel and demonstrate carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction in actual operations. Functions related to this DSS notation will also be utilized in measurement of emission reduction.





