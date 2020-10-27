-
2020 October 27 12:52
Bunker prices are stable in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are recovering as yet another hurricane is approaching the US coast
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $233 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $415 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $325.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $263
- VLSFO 0,5% - $312
- MGO - $348
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
