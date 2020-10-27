2020 October 27 12:27

BlueWater Reporting issues Q3 2020 World Liner Supply Report

BlueWater Reporting says it has issued its Q3 2020 World Liner Supply (WLS) Report. The report provides ocean liner shipping data for 30 trade lanes around the globe, including a breakdown of individual services on each trade and detailed information on the vessels assigned to each service as of the end of Q3.



In terms of containerized shipping specifically, the report provides TEU capacity changes on each trade between Q2 and Q3, as well as shifts in alliance market share, with the Asia-North Europe and Asia-North America lanes seeing particularly large shifts between alliances.



Between Q2 and Q3, the report illustrates how carriers managed to substantially increase container capacity on the major Asia to North Europe/Mediterranean and Asia to North America trades, especially on the Asia-West Coast North America trade.



