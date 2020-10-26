  The version for the print

  2020 October 26 11:59

    Stena Bulk branded class for tanker personnel opened at Admiral Makarov SUMIS

    On October 13, 2020, within the framework of the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, a branded class of the Swedish shipping company Stena Bulk was opened, intended for training and advanced training of ship personnel working on oil tankers, chemical tankers and gas carriers.

    The new class, designed in the corporate style of the company, complements a range of laboratories of the Makarov Training Centre of the Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS and is housed in the refurbished university’s campus in St. Petersburg. This is not the only branded class that Stena created at Makarov university. Previously, with the participation of the owner of the company, Honorary Professor of the University Dan Sten Olsson, a STENA HALL was opened in the main building of the Admiral Makarov SUMIS

    The grand opening of the new class took place in the presence of Igor Itsikson, General Director of Stena Marina Management LLC (St. Petersburg), Sergei Baryshnikov, University Rector, as well as members of the Board of Trustees of Admiral Makarov SUMIS and guests of the University.

    «Admiral Makarov University and Stena have been cooperating for more than 13 years within the framework of the cadet program, providing sailing practice for cadets on the ships of the Stena Bulk company, as well as actively employing university graduates (navigators, ship mechanics, electricians). Also, with the active assistance of the company, our cadets participated in the exchange training program at the City of Glasgow College (UK). Over the past two years, 38 cadets have undergone practical training on ships and 23 our graduates have been employed in the company», — stated the Rector of the University Sergey Baryshnikov.

    In the new class, in addition to theoretical training, students will be offered a laboratory workshop on the determination of atmospheric parameters and the practice of safe work using modern personal gas analyzers Dräger and Riken Keiki, widely used on tankers.

    «We are very happy with our long-term cooperation with Makarovka. We hope that more and more graduates of this famous University will choose our company for employment, –  Igor Itsikson shared, – and we will try to provide them with effective practice and attractive working conditions in the modern fleet».

    The training at the tanker courses of the Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS takes place in accordance with the requirements of Chapter V of the STCW Convention on the basis of the Maritime Training Center programs, developed for different types of ships, in accordance with the requirements of the IMO model courses 1.01, 1.02, 1.03, 1.04, 1.05, 1.35, 1.37, 2.06 . In the process of training, students get acquainted with the tanker arrangement, learn to manage its systems and installations, practice in drawing up cargo plans and carrying out cargo operations, taking into account the stability control of the vessel and the properties of the cargo being transported. The simulator allows acquiring skills to correctly perform load and ballast operations in standard and emergency situations, to study the interaction between the vessel and the cargo terminal.

    «Despite the pandemic, this year at the Makarov Training Centre we observed a significant increase in the volume of training specialists to work on tankers of various types. It is largely due to the introduction of distance educational technologies into our educational process, as well as the use of both standard simulators of load-ballast operations and cloud simulators for conducting remote practical exercises, which already received a lot of positive feedback from our trainees, – said Director of the Professional Development Programs Institute Sergey Aysinov. – We intend to use the new class for training marine specialists working on tankers of various types and companies. At the same time, providing seafarers with the opportunity to take both introductory and advanced courses remotely creates a comfortable educational environment, saves time and money for both seafarers and shipping/cruising companies».

