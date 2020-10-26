  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 26 09:50

    MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 26

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil Market close, Friday evening
    Oil fell about 2% on Libyan output, COVID-19 demand concerns.

    Oil fell nearly 2% on Friday, finishing lower for the week, in anticipation of a surge in Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

    Crude prices sank after Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said it lifted force majeure on exports from key ports and output would reach 1 million barrels per day in four weeks.

    “As soon as that came out, the market cratered,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

    U.S. crude CLc1 settled at $39.85 a barrel, falling 79 cents, or 1.9%. Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $41.77 a barrel, losing 69 cents, or 1.6%. For the week, U.S. crude futures lost 2.5% and Brent futures shed 2.7%.

    Italy and several U.S. states reported record daily increases in infections, while France extended curfews for about two-thirds of its population as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Europe.

    “What’s holding us back is the uncertainty about demand - when we’re going to get a vaccine, when things are going to get back to normal, concerns about more shutdowns,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow did not rule out extending OPEC+ oil output cuts, but that assurance did not offset the expectations for rising Libyan output and demand worries, analysts said.

    “They need to say, ‘We are not going to bring back those two million barrels,’” Yawger said.
    OPEC+, which includes Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is due to increase production by 2 million bpd in January 2021.
    U.S. energy companies added five oil rigs to raise the total rig count to 287 in the week to Oct. 23, the highest since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. The rig count is an indicator of future supply.

    Oil Market today, Monday morning
    Asian shares got the week off to a hesitant start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states undermined the global outlook, while China’s leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.

    The U.S. has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, while France also set unwanted case records and Spain announced a state of emergency.

    That combined with no clear progress on a U.S. stimulus package to pull S&P 500 futures down 0.6%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.7% and FTSE futures 0.4%.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1%, still short of its recent 31-month peak. Japan’s Nikkei dithered either side of steady, and South Korea’s main index lost 0.3%.

    Chinese blue chips shed 0.5% as the country’s leaders met to chart the nation’s economic course for 2021-2025, balancing growth with reforms amid an uncertain global outlook and deepening tensions with the United States.

    A packed week for monetary policy sees three major central banks hold meetings. The Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan are expected to hold fire for now, while the market assumes the European Central Bank will sound cautious on inflation and growth even if they skip a further easing.

    Oil prices fell further in anticipation of a surge in Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

    Brent crude futures lost 73 cents to $41.04 a barrel, while U.S. crude also fell 73 cents to $39.12.

    Oil Future close 23rd October, 2020
    Brent crude:          $ 41.77 (-0.69) /brl        FM delivery Dec (FM=Front Month)
    Light crude (WTI): $ 39.85 (-0.79)/brl         FM delivery Dec
    Gasoil ARA;           $ 335.00 (-1.25) /mton  FM delivery Nov
    NY Harbor Ulsd:     $ 354.44 (-2.89) /mton  FM delivery Nov  

    Oil Futures trading at GMT 06.06; Brent: $-0.82, WTI: $-0.80.

    Fuel oil prices are expected to drop USD 4-6 per metric ton. (Fuel Oil, means 380 HS plus VLSFO together). MGO and NY Harbor Ulsd to drop 1 – 3 usd/mton. All prices based on Oil Future close Friday evening. We expect oil prices to continue its downward trend today.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 26

18:03 Port of Klaipeda to get funds for sustainable development and digitization of the port’ management
18:03 Shipping emissions talks stall in London
17:42 34.6 million tonnes loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year
16:58 Innovative solutions of MAPEI are increasingly widespread in shipbuilding
16:34 Kalmar continues long-term collaboration with Patrick Terminals with new order for AutoStrads
16:10 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,430 pmt
15:46 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD HUSSEIN TANTAWY
15:34 EPS secures 15-year TC from STL for four dual fuel VLECs
14:52 RF Prime Minister approves list of checkpoints that can be crossed by foreigners with e-visas
14:31 Ocean Network Express to launch new intra Asia service
14:03 Port of Helsinki passenger traffic down 53.9% to 4.1 million in Jan-Sept 2020
13:06 Passenger turnover in Russian ports plunged by 73.9% in 9M’2020
12:59 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve the carbon efficiency of shipping
12:37 Delo Group and Russian Railways signed Agreement on cooperation in organization of rail container transportation
11:59 Stena Bulk branded class for tanker personnel opened at Admiral Makarov SUMIS
11:58 The Ocean Cleanup introduces first product made with ocean plastic pollution
11:30 NIBULON ranks first among Ukrainian shipyards
10:31 EMA and Keppel jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System
10:15 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard delivered diesel-electric submarine Volkhov to RF Navy
09:50 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 26
09:26 Oil market starts week with decreasing prices
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 23

2020 October 25

15:27 USCG: Oil spill cleanup of Delaware Bay coastline continues
14:53 Richmond Council to host first public meeting with Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce
14:38 Deep water berth extension at Port of Halifax fully operational
13:27 Gothenburg Port Authority's Elvir Dzanic named as a member of Electrification Commission
12:43 Maritime NZ welcomes report to MPI
12:18 Oil spill response equipment and vessel rates in Singapore
11:04 GPA holds first virtual State of the Port

2020 October 24

15:47 Ocean transport of the first lot of railway coach to Myanmar completed
14:51 OOCL announces services changes and enhancements on Asia-Europe trade
13:28 Port Authority launches new campaign against litter
12:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces Ocean Tariff rates on East Asia - NEC and Mediterranean trade
11:06 CSD Hussein Tantawy successfully launched at IHC's shipyard in The Netherlands

2020 October 23

18:09 Baltic Data Flows: New HELCOM project seeks to harmonize and harvest environmental data at a pan-Baltic level
17:47 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve carbon efficiency of shipping
17:10 Anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov completes its business call to Greece
16:32 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 41ST fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant