  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 23 16:05

    APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port

    APM Terminals Poti (APMT) and Poti New Terminals Corporation (PNTC) have signed an agreement for the joint development of a new bulk cargo facility on the northern side of the Poti Sea Port, the company said in its release.
     
    Pursuant to the agreement, APMT will invest in constructing a new breakwater, 400m of quay wall and dredging up to 13,5 meters vessel draft, and PNTC will invest in building a new dry and bulk cargo facility including extensive yard area and rail connection in Poti. The agreement is conditional on the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, such as the obtaining necessary construction permits.
     
    “It is an important milestone towards reaching our ambition to develop the best-in-class logistics solution in Poti Sea Port which entails a modern dry bulk cargo facility capable to accommodate Panamax vessels and handle various cargo types on 25 hectares of the customized area. This infrastructure will make the supply chain more efficient and effective for local and regional cargo owners”- noted Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti.
     
    The new dry bulk facility will be built during the first phase of the port construction project and will generate additional capacity of approximately 10 million tons for bulk cargo hugely benefiting the stakeholders and customers of the port by providing deep-water draft, enabling faster vessel turnaround, reliable and efficient services while giving rise to economies of scale.
     
    “With an unprecedentedly substantial investment over the coming years during Phase 1 and Phase 2 in developing a new deep-water port in Poti, APM Terminals is clearly demonstrating our confidence in the sustainable future of the Georgian logistics corridor, and the continuous growth of national and regional economies that will stimulate businesses. This will, in turn, benefit the local community by sparking significant economic development, catalysing new commercial activities and enabling hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities. The significance and positive impact of this strategic project gives us confidence for the success of this initiative, achieved by effective cooperation and coordination among multiple stakeholders, especially the Government of Georgia, whose vital support to this process is highly appreciated.” – adds Keld Mosgaard Christensen.
     
    The agreement was signed on October 15, 2020 in Poti.
     
     
    About APM Terminals Poti
     
    In April 2011, APM Terminals purchased Poti Sea Port, the largest port in Georgia, a multi-purpose facility with 15 berths for cargo and RoRo service, with total quay length of 2,900 meters and more than 20 quay cranes. Since assuming operations, APM Terminals has invested over USD 85 million upgrading the outdated port infrastructure and service facilities, including the construction of a new Customs Center, as well as new rail and truck facilities.

    During this period Poti Port has continued with upgrades of the current port infrastructure and equipment to make it the most productive and safest port in the Region while maintaining its preeminent position as the leading gateway to and from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Другие новости по темам: Poti Sea Port, APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 23

16:32 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 41ST fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant
17:36 Feasibility report on ship repair cluster development in Arkhangelsk Region to be completed in November 2020
17:29 MABUX releases weekly review of bunker market
17:05 Gothenburg Port Authority CEO becomes the member of newly established Electrification Commission
16:44 ABP’s ports in East Anglia keep agricultural products moving
16:14 ONE adds new service from Asia to Indian Subcontinent
15:50 Bunker prices are flat in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:34 EU awards funding to Kapellskär-Naantali Maritime Bridge environmental initiative
15:04 Environmental Protection Agency signs a proposed rule for reducing the environmental impact of discharges
15:03 ABS and TCOMS join forces to research next generation marine & offshore and maritime solutions
14:44 Floating nuclear power plant covers over 50% of electric energy demand in Chukotka
14:20 The average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index 1 in October increases by 1.2%
14:20 MPA-SSG-WSG joint media release: 1000 traineeships, company attachments and training opportunities for more Singaporeans to join maritime sector
14:03 Global Ports Holding signs sale and purchase agreement for Port Akdeniz
13:57 Port of HaminaKotka specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
13:25 Rosmorport's Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Sedov barque
13:01 Container throughput of Chinese ports still decease slightly in January - September 2020
12:52 Zhigalovo Shipyard lays down fifth ship of Project 3052 for Rechvodput
12:26 MPA-ABS MoU to advance R&D activities in maritime Singapore
12:13 Multi-million-euro project transforms CO2 into green raw material in North Sea Port
11:56 Private investments in infrastructure of Arkhangelsk port totaled RUB 25 billion in 7 years
11:18 Port of Long Beach posts results for in September 2020
11:11 Russian President Vladimir Putin signs order on merging Sevmorzavod into USC
10:07 ZIM offers new service to the UAE
09:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its cargo space
09:36 Oil prices continue decreasing in response to growing US reserves
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21
09:05 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Eco Valencia and Grande Florida
09:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 22
08:52 MSC Cruises to implement next-generation air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri for the cruise industry

2020 October 21

18:30 Hyundai Motors to ship 50 hydrogen trucks via the port of Antwerp
18:06 NYK Group dry bulk carrier rescues sailors off the coast of Indonesia
17:36 MAN Energy Solutions to lead Danish consortium developing ammonia-fuelled engine for Maritime sector
17:19 NSR cargo traffic to exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020 – Aleksey Likhachev
17:05 Stena Embla successfully completes sea trials
16:41 Port of Rotterdam throughput in first three quarters of 2020 falls 8.8% short of last year’s total
16:16 Steerprop azimuth propulsion to propel shallow-draught icebreaking walk-to-work vessel
16:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority starts to produce and spread bokashi