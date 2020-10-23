2020 October 23 16:05

APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port

APM Terminals Poti (APMT) and Poti New Terminals Corporation (PNTC) have signed an agreement for the joint development of a new bulk cargo facility on the northern side of the Poti Sea Port, the company said in its release.



Pursuant to the agreement, APMT will invest in constructing a new breakwater, 400m of quay wall and dredging up to 13,5 meters vessel draft, and PNTC will invest in building a new dry and bulk cargo facility including extensive yard area and rail connection in Poti. The agreement is conditional on the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, such as the obtaining necessary construction permits.



“It is an important milestone towards reaching our ambition to develop the best-in-class logistics solution in Poti Sea Port which entails a modern dry bulk cargo facility capable to accommodate Panamax vessels and handle various cargo types on 25 hectares of the customized area. This infrastructure will make the supply chain more efficient and effective for local and regional cargo owners”- noted Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti.



The new dry bulk facility will be built during the first phase of the port construction project and will generate additional capacity of approximately 10 million tons for bulk cargo hugely benefiting the stakeholders and customers of the port by providing deep-water draft, enabling faster vessel turnaround, reliable and efficient services while giving rise to economies of scale.



“With an unprecedentedly substantial investment over the coming years during Phase 1 and Phase 2 in developing a new deep-water port in Poti, APM Terminals is clearly demonstrating our confidence in the sustainable future of the Georgian logistics corridor, and the continuous growth of national and regional economies that will stimulate businesses. This will, in turn, benefit the local community by sparking significant economic development, catalysing new commercial activities and enabling hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities. The significance and positive impact of this strategic project gives us confidence for the success of this initiative, achieved by effective cooperation and coordination among multiple stakeholders, especially the Government of Georgia, whose vital support to this process is highly appreciated.” – adds Keld Mosgaard Christensen.



The agreement was signed on October 15, 2020 in Poti.





About APM Terminals Poti



In April 2011, APM Terminals purchased Poti Sea Port, the largest port in Georgia, a multi-purpose facility with 15 berths for cargo and RoRo service, with total quay length of 2,900 meters and more than 20 quay cranes. Since assuming operations, APM Terminals has invested over USD 85 million upgrading the outdated port infrastructure and service facilities, including the construction of a new Customs Center, as well as new rail and truck facilities.

During this period Poti Port has continued with upgrades of the current port infrastructure and equipment to make it the most productive and safest port in the Region while maintaining its preeminent position as the leading gateway to and from Central Asia and the Caucasus.