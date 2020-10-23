2020 October 23 14:06

Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage

The issue is on the agenda of the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference

Membrane technologies of GTT as an optimal solution for gas carriers, bunkering and shore-based storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be covered by Victor Snegir, Senior Adviser, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference on 28 October 2020.

55-year experience of GTT in the field of membrane technologies is being successfully used for the development of Russia’s Arctic. 15 gas carriers have been built for Yamal LNG project with the NO 96 membrane technology. LNG containment tanks in gravity-based structures foreseen under the Arctic LNG 2 project will be fitted with GST technology. The membrane assembling will begin in the nearest months. 15 more ships for Arctic LNG 2 will be built by Zvezda Shipyard with МАRK III technology. Besides, NO 96 technology will be applied for construction of floating gas storage facilities for LNG transshipment in Murmansk and Kamchatka.



GTT has been building long-term mutually beneficial relations with NOVATEK, Gazprom, Rosneft, Sovcomflot and other Russian partners. GTT technologies are also an optimal solution for LNG tanks of icebreakers intended for the Northern Sea Route, container carriers and other ships running on LNG as well as for shore-based storage facilities.



