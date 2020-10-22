2020 October 22 13:01

Container throughput of Chinese ports still decease slightly in January - September 2020

From January to September 2020, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 10605.6 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 192.6 million TEU, a year-on-year decrease of 1.3%, Ningbo Port said in its release. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China