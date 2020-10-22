2020 October 22 10:07

ZIM offers new service to the UAE

ZIM has announced that following recent developments it will offer customers in Israel and the East Med direct service to Jebel Ali port in the UAE, the company said in its release.

Two existing ZIM services will now offer service to and from Jebel Ali port in the UAE:

ZIM India - East Med Express (ZIE) will offer service from Israel and the East Med to the UAE; and ZIM Israel India Service (ZII) will accept cargo from Jebel Ali to Haifa.