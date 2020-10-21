2020 October 21 10:25

Yet another batch of large-size equipment for new ethylene plant delivered to Nizhnekamsk

A total of 264 units of equipment for the new ethylene plant planned for the delivery during the 2020 navigation season



On 17 October 2020, Nizhnekamsk cargo port welcomed the sixth ship with large-size equipment for the Nizhnekamskneftekhim EP-600 ethylene plant under construction. Having covered 3,000 kilometers, Neva-Lider 2 delivered 61 units of technological equipment including 15 units loaded in Italy and 46 units loaded in Romania, says press center of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.



The delivered equipment is to be transported within three days by dedicated trucks, trailers and semitrailers. Then the equipment will be assembled and installed as foreseen by the schedule.



The next ship is expected in Nizhnekamsk in the nearest days. It will deliver 58 units of large-size equipment.



PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim – one of the largest petrochemical companies in Europe, the leader in the production of synthetic rubbers and plastics in the Russian Federation. The Company is part of TAIF Group. The main production facilities are located in the city of Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan. The Company was founded in 1967.