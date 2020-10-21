-
2020 October 21 09:43
Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices continue decreasing
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$10).
Average price of MGO - $340 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $320 pmt (+$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $305 pmt (+$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $257
- MGO - $337
- ULSFO 0,1% - $330
- VLSFO 0,5% - $315
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
