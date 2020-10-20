2020 October 20 11:00

KSS Line signs with Hyundai Global Services for smart ship solution powered by Inmarsat and Intellian

Hyundai Global Services (HGS) has announced the signing of a contract to deliver its Smart Ship and Satellite Communications package to KSS Line shipping fleet supported by Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress and digital solution Fleet Connect. This is the first time that the Integrated Smart Ship (ISS) solution from the world’s largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) will be delivered as a single package with a satellite communications service.



The Smart Ship and Satellite Communications package is a combination of the ISS – an IoT platform for ships, developed by HHI Group to support vessel operation and device optimization – supported by Inmarsat’s dedicated bandwidth service. This achievement is a direct result of a collaboration between HGS, Intellian and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. Intellian and HGS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July 2019, and a similar arrangement between HGS and Inmarsat was signed in June 2019 at the Nor-Shipping exhibition in Oslo.



The package will allow large volumes of measured data to be transmitted between ship and shore quickly and easily, facilitating remote operations and vessel management, monitoring and analysis services, through Fleet Connect dedicated bandwidth. This is separate from the vessel’s Fleet Xpress connection that will be used for day-to-day business traffic and crew internet use.



A total of 15 ships are covered by the contract, including five new vessels and 10 already in operation. The five new ships will be equipped with ISS from build, allowing their operators to manage assets more economically and efficiently. The 10 existing vessels will be provided with separate supporting web services to relay weather conditions and ship locations. The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both HGS and KSS, including KSS Line’s President Lee Dae-sung, Executive Director Lee Seung-woo and Executive Director Park Wook-jae; and Hyundai Global Services’ boarder members.



Connection to the Inmarsat network is via Intellian’s GX60NX terminal; the most advanced 65cm maritime antenna currently available. Built specifically for Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress services and based on Intellian’s leading NX Series antennas, the GX60NX is in preparation for the high-speed Ka-band services used by the latest Inmarsat satellites. Easily upgraded with a 10W high power BUC (Block Upconverter) to access higher bandwidth as required, the antenna is installed with a single cable and is intuitively configured and managed – locally or remotely – using the innovative AptusNX web-based interface. An all-in-one Below Deck Terminal (BDT) integrates the ACU (Antenna Control Unit), Inmarsat GX modem, power supply, four-port switch and GX Mediator in a single 1U 19” rack unit, making installation simple and cost effective.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.



About Intellian

Intellian is the global leader of mobile satellite communication systems for maritime applications and a leading communication technology innovator for the government, military, energy, cruise and enterprise sectors. Founded in 2004, Intellian continues to invest in cutting-edge design, R&D, Quality Control, and advanced low environmental impact production facilities to deliver bold and pioneering solutions. These include the award-winning v240MT, the world’s first tri-band, multi-orbit antenna system and the future-proof NX series antennas optimized for high performance and low cost of ownership.



Intellian has a global presence with over 400 employees, 12 regional facilities and 5 logistics centres on 3 continents. The Intellian 24/7 global support desk provides dedicated assistance to 550 service provider partners and their customers in mission critical environments. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ.