2020 October 19 11:47

Blagoverf shipyard lays down buoy tender of project 3052 for Rechvodput

The ship is to be built by the end of 2021

Blagoveshchensk based shipyard Blagoverf has secured an order for construction of buoy tenders of project 3052 from Marine Technics (MT Group). Saint-Petersburg based company MT Group is the General Contractor under the state contract for building 10 buoy tenders of project 3052 with Rechvodput as the customer. The ceremonial keel-laying of the ship has been held recently, says Blagoveshchensk authorities.

The ceremony was attended by Konstantin Chupeyev, Senior Expert of RRR’s Amur Branch; Denis Klemin, Executive Director of MT Group; Mikhail Drobin, head of Rechvodput; and Sergey Zherebtsov, owner of shipbuilding company Blagoverf.

“It was very important for us to secure this order. It is our first project ordered by the state, not private companies. We expect that participation in state programmes will provide our companies with vaster prospects and we hope for building ships of other series. The state is currently focused on fleet modernization which facilitates the development of fishing, industry and shipbuilding. We are eager to be engaged in such projects for strengthening of our Motherland”, said Sergey Zherebtsov, head of Blagoverf.

According to Blagoverf, buoy tenders of project 3052 are being built under Russia’s state programme “Transport System Development”. They are intended for maintenance of the navigable channels on inland water ways, sweeping, monitoring and servicing of aids to navigation. Such ships feature high maintainability and serviceability.

The ship will operate on the Amur river.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.48 m, depth – 2.6 m, height – 8.75 m; displacement – 154.5 t; draft (river/sea) – 1.42 / 1.39 m; speed - 24 km/hgross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days; class notation - "О2,0 (ice 20)" by Russian River Register.

Shipbuilding company “Blagoverf” (PE Zherebtsov) has been operating in Blagoveshchensk from 2015. It has built ovevr 50 ships for private customers primarily representing the fishing industry.

