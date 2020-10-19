2020 October 19 13:11

ZIM and Alibaba.com sign strategic cooperation agreement

ZIM and Alibaba.com have entered into a broad strategic cooperation agreement for the direct purchase of sea freight, improving logistic services to Alibaba.com sellers. Under the agreement, ZIM provides sea freight and services through a direct interface with Alibaba.com’s logistics platform, the company said in its release.

The cooperation, in force since earlier this year, has effectively improved the visualisation process of Alibaba.com’s logistics platform and has proven beneficial for Alibaba.com stakeholders. ZIM's extensive network of lines provides stable, high-efficiency and visible global logistics delivery services for Alibaba.com sellers, along with high-level customer service, product support and system optimization. Accordingly, ZIM and Alibaba.com are evaluating options to expand their cooperation.



