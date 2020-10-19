2020 October 19 11:06

EPS collaborates with GoodFuels for marine biofuel bunker trial

Singaporean-based tonnage provider Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), has appointed GoodFuels to supply biofuel bunkers for its 2010-built 47,377 deadweight tonne MR tanker M/T Pacific Beryl, the company said in its release. The successful bunkering, which took place on Friday, October 9 in Dutch waters, is in line with EPS’ Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Policy. The policy calls for the testing and use of various alternative marine fuels to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions today. Alternative marine fuels are essential transitional fuels that will pave the way towards industry-wide decarbonisation and the preservation of the environment for future generations.

GoodFuels supplied EPS with a residual-fuel equivalent Bio-Fuel Oil (BFO). The BFO’s performance will be tested and analysed on M/T Pacific Beryl as well as other classes of EPS managed ships in the near future.



The trial highlights the need for shipowners and managers not to take a wait-and-see approach towards decarbonisation.