2020 October 19 09:25

Week beginning is marked by oil prices decrease

Oil prices fell by 0.28%-0.46%

As of October 19 (08:00 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 0.28% to $42.81 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.46% to $40.69 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.