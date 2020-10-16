2020 October 16 18:43

Taiwanese dredging project awarded to Van Oord

Van Oord has been contracted to dredge the water intake basin of the Taiwanese Da Tan power plant. Cutter suction dredger HAM 218 and trailing suction hopper dredger HAM 318 will join forces on this project, which will kick off early 2021, the company said in its release.

Driven by the growing demand for energy in Taiwan, the Da Tan power plant is currently being expanded by Hwa Chi Construction Co. Van Oord will deepen the existing water intake basin to increase its capacity to take in cooling water. Cutter suction dredger HAM 218 will be deployed for the dredging works.

Trailing suction hopper dredger HAM 318 will transport the dredged material from Da Tan, located on Taiwan’s northwest coast, to Taipei. It will be pumped ashore to reclaim a new port area, allowing the port in Taiwan’s capital to expand. Van Oord’s scope will be completed by mid-2021.



Van Oord has been active in Taiwan for many years. In 2017, it received the Golden Quality award for the successful execution of Kaohsiung’s port expansion. These reclamation works were completed 8 months ahead of schedule, enabling Taiwan’s largest port to grow.